2B Cesar Hernandez went on the 60-day disabled list Monday, one day after he dislocated his left thumb in a game against the Cubs.

INF Chase d‘Arnaud had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace injured 2B Cesar Hernandez on the roster. However, interim manager Pete Mackanin said the bulk of the playing time at second would go to Darnell Sweeney. D‘Arnaud hit .268/.317/.354 with five homers, 35 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 120 games for Lehigh Valley this year.