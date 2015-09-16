Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Cesar Hernandez was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a dislocated left thumb, an injury he suffered when he collided with Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on Sunday. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Hernandez, who was evaluated by a hand specialist on Monday, will require surgery and miss the rest of the season, but that he should be ready for the 2016 season. Mackanin also said that if he remains the manager, Hernandez would begin spring training as the regular at his position, barring a trade or free agent signing. “I’ve seen enough to where I feel comfortable with him at second base,” Mackanin said. “He offers a lot. He can steal a base. He can draw a walk. This is his first year getting so many at-bats at this level, so I think he’s learned from it. He’s learned from some of the mistakes he’s made, as we all do. I like what I’ve seen.”

INF Chase d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .268 in 120 games. D‘Arnaud, also hit .232 in 64 games over three seasons with the Pirates, will see some action at second base in place of the injured Cesar Hernandez, though interim manager Pete Mackanin said Darnell Sweeney will get the bulk of the playing time there. D‘Arnaud struck out as a pinch hitter Monday.

3B Cody Asche hit a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth inning of Monday’s 8-7, 11-inning loss to Washington, just two days after he hit a walk-off two-run homer against the Cubs. “I think confidence, for sure, is an issue,” he said. “As a hitter confidence is, I think, the No. 1 key. It comes slowly and you lose it quickly. It’s a tough thing to keep, and I think that’s the process of being a young hitter - learning to keep that confidence regardless.”

3B Maikel Franco, on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a fractured left wrist, will continue to hit off a tee and via soft toss, interim manager Pete Mackanin said, then take live batting practice. The hope is that he will be able to play in some simulated games in Clearwater, Fla., then possibly rejoin the team for a series in Miami, Sept. 22-24.

RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, returned from the minors and was again lit up in his last start, an 8-1 loss to Atlanta in which he lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits, while walking three. He did not record a strikeout. He lost his only start against Washington this season, and in his career has gone 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA in two outings against the Nationals.

RHP Aaron Nola earned a no-decision Monday against the Nationals despite allowing six runs on nine hits in five innings of work. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one, but allowed three home runs, including a fifth-inning grand slam by ex-Phillie Jayson Werth. The slam came on an 0-2 pitch, which neither Nola nor interim manager Pete Mackanin thought was a bad pitch. “You want to come up and in, at least at the hands or above,” Mackanin said. “That’s exactly where he threw it. It was just above the hands, a tough pitch to hit. I think Werth was ambushing him. He was looking one side of the plate, and he said, ‘If he comes in, I‘m going to get him. If he goes away, he’s got me.’ I think he guessed right.” Mackanin also said that after Nola’s next start they’re going to “play (it) by ear” as far as whether to shut the rookie down for the rest of the season. “We want to take care of him and not overextend him,” Mackanin said. Nola’s take? “I understand, but I can still pitch,” he said. “I feel healthy, and I feel good.”

LF Aaron Altherr left Monday’s game against the Nationals with a bruised right forearm, after being hit by a pitch from Jonathan Papelbon in the 10th inning. Interim manager Pete Mackanin is unsure as to whether Altherr will be available Tuesday.

2B Andres Blanco was penciled in the cleanup spot on Tuesday, making his first start from the four-hole in a major league lineup. Blanco was hitting .301 with an .883 OPS entering the game.

1B Ryan Howard was not in the lineup Tuesday after getting hit on the left knee in the field Monday. The team called the injury a contusion. Howard had two home runs and five RBIs in his last three games before the injury, including his 23rd homer of the season Monday.