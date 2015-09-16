Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will look to snap a personal two-game losing streak in Wednesday’s series finale against Washington. The rookie has a 7.94 ERA in two September starts, losing a pair of decisions to the Red Sox and Cubs. Wednesday will be the 15th start of Morgan’s career and his first against the Nationals.

INF Chase d‘Arnaud made his second consecutive pinch-hitting appearance for the Phillies on Tuesday. Called up when 2B Cesar Hernandez was placed on the disabled list, d‘Arnaud is 0-for-2. He debuted with the Pirates in 2011, but he has not seen significant playing time in the majors since that season.

3B Cody Asche picked up the Phillies’ only hit Tuesday against Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg with a single to right field in the fifth inning. Asche has hit safely in five of his past six games, and he walked twice Monday during the lone game he was hitless. Asche also has three extra-base hits in the span, including a walk-off homer against the Cubs on Saturday.

RHP David Buchanan allowed fewer than three runs in a start Tuesday for just the second time this season. The second-year pitcher has struggled through much of 2015, but he limited the Nationals to two runs on five hits in six innings, lowering his ERA to 8.49. Buchanan’s only other start in which he gave up fewer than three runs came on July 11, when he held the Giants to one run in five innings.

2B Andres Blanco was penciled in the cleanup spot on Tuesday, making his first start from the four-hole in a major league lineup. Blanco was hitting .301 with an .883 OPS entering the game.

1B Ryan Howard was not in the lineup Tuesday after getting hit on the left knee in the field Monday. The team called the injury a contusion. Howard had two home runs and five RBIs in his last three games before the injury, including his 23rd homer of the season Monday.

