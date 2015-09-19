Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan didn’t walk a batter while allowing six hits and two runs over six economical innings Friday, but lost 2-1 to the Braves. Only 18 of his 70 pitches were balls. Morgan, who is 5-7 with a 4.48 ERA, is the ninth Philadelphia pitcher since 2000 to go at least six innings while throwing 70 or fewer pitches. The rookie has not walked a batter in six of his 15 starts.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamel trade, faces the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday in his sixth major league start. He hasn’t won since pitching six scoreless innings at Miami on Aug. 21, but had an impressive outing against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Eickoff allowed three hits and a run over seven innings while striking out eight and walking three in a no-decision.

CF Odubel Herrera was 2-for-5 on Friday against the Braves to record his 32nd multi-hit game of the season. That is the most multi-hit game for a Phillies rookie since 2003, when Marlon Byrd finished with 41. Herrera is hitting .297.

3B Maikel Franco reported to the Phillies’ camp in Clearwater, Fla., on Thursday and will face live batting practice and play in simulated games as he works to return as early as next week when the team plays a series in Miami. The rookie has been out since August because of fractured left wrist. Franco was hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

1B Ryan Howard, who left Monday’s game with a bruised left knee, traveled with the Phillies to Atlanta, but isn’t likely to play in the weekend series. His knee is heavily wrapped and his only participation in batting practice Friday was signing autographs. Howard hit his 23rd homer before departing against the Nationals and has 77 RBIs and a .223 batting average in 129 games.