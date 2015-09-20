Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff tied a season high with seven innings for the second straight start. He did not allow a run, allowed just two hits (both coming in the same inning) and struck out five. Eickhoff left with a 1-0 lead but wound up with no decision and has not won since his season debut on Aug. 21 at Miami. Eickhoff has a 3.77 ERA over his winless stretch and has allowed only one run in 14 innings over his last two starts.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez put out a fire in the eighth inning to keep the game close on Saturday. He entered with a runner on second and retired the next three batters. Gomez lowered his ERA over his last 91 appearances to 2.60. Gomez extended his number of appearances to a career-best 62.

RHP Ken Giles has a 13-inning scoreless streak, the longest active in the National League. He has allowed just seven runners over the streak, which is 1 2/3 innings short of matching his career long. Giles has a 1.11 ERA, which is the lowest by a Philadelphia reliever since Roger McDowell in 1989.

RHP Aaron Nola (6-2, 4.11 ERA) will try to bounce back from a poor start against Washington on Sept. 14, when he allowed six runs on nine hits over five innings. One start earlier he threw seven shutout innings against the Braves. Nola is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against Atlanta. He has struck out 10 in 11 innings.

C Carlos Ruiz was 1-for-3 on Saturday and is hitting .296 (8-for-27) against the Braves this season. Ruiz is hitting .279 (47-for-168) at Turner Field and .280 (92-for-329) against the Braves in his career. His single broke an 0-for-6 streak.