Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco (wrist) is not expected to return this season. Franco has been out since Aug. 11. With the season all but over, there is no need for the Phillies to force Franco back in the lineup.

RHP David Buchanan will make his 13th start of the season on Wednesday when he faces the Miami Marlins. Buchanan hasn’t won a major league since he beat the Atlanta Braves on July 31, although he made four minor league starts in the minors in the interim. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins.

RHP Aaron Harang (6-15) allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs in seven innings, shutting down the Miami Marlins on Friday. Half of Harang’s wins this year have come against the Marlins (once) and Atlanta Braves (twice), two teams way under .500.

1B Ryan Howard (knee) is not expected to return this season. Howard has been out since Sept. 14. At this point, Howard is focused on returning healthy for next year.