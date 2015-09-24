Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher, who was promoted from the minors on Aug. 30, has struggled in the majors and has yet to make it to six innings in any of his four starts. His overall numbers are ugly: 0-4, 9.78 ERA. Asher, a fourth-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2012, will be pitching in his home state on Thursday when he faces the Miami Marlins -- he was born in Lakeland, Fla.

RHP David Buchanan, winless since July 31, escaped with a no-decision on Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing seven hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. The Phillies scored in the eighth inning to take him off the hook.

RHP Aaron Nola, 22, will start Saturday at the Washington Nationals. He has pitched 182 innings this year -- which is a heavy work load for a young rookie -- including 72 2/3 innings in the majors.

1B Ryan Howard (knee) is owed $35 million -- $25 million for next season and a $10 million buyout for 2017. The Phillies have tried to trade the aging former star but to no avail. They have even offered to pick up most of his salary and still no takers. Howard, who has been out since Sept. 14 with a knee injury and is unlikely to return this season, has a very low OPS (.418) against lefty pitchers this year. Look for the Phillies to bring in a righty-hitting first baseman for 2016, limiting Howard to a platoon role where he might be more effective overall.