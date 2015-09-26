Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, a rookie with a 1-3 record, will start at Washington on Friday. Eickhoff has pitched better than his record, allowing just one earned run over his past two starts, totaling 14 innings. He has a 3.16 ERA for the season. However, if you eliminate his one bad start against Boston, Eickhoff has a 1.91 ERA.

OF Cornelius Randolph was named the No. 5 prospect in the rookie=level Gulf Coast League, as selected by Baseball America. Randolph, who was the Phillies’ first-round pick this year -- No. 10 overall -- hit .302 with a .425 on-base percentage in 53 games. He added 15 doubles, three triples, one homer, six steals and 24 RBIs.

RHP Alec Asher, who is from Lakeland, Fla., was looking for his first big-league win Thursday when he faced the Marlins, but he fell to 0-5 despite pitching brilliantly. He lasted seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four. Entering the seventh, he had allowed just one single and the one walk. He lowered his ERA from 9.78 to 7.52, and he also got the first two hits of his major league career, a single and a double. He went 2-for-2 and raised his batting average from .000 to .333 after six at-bats.

C Andrew Knapp was selected the Phillies’ Minor League Player of the Year after hitting .308 with 35 doubles, 13 homers and 84 RBIs between Class A and Double-A. Knapp, 23, is a switch hitter, and he hit a red-hot .360 with 11 homers and 56 RBIs over his final 55 games of the season, all at Double-A Reading.

RHP Ricardo Pinto was selected the Phillies’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Pinto, a 21-year-old from Venezuela, went 15-4 with a 2.97 ERA this season, pitching in two levels of Class A ball. He went 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA in August.