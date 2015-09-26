Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff made the start on Friday in Washington. He got the win as he allowed two runs in seven innings and fanned Bryce Harper three times.

3B Cody Asche hit a two-run homer on Friday. It was one of four homers for the Phillies in an 8-2 win.

INF Maikel Franco (left wrist fracture) played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida.

RHP Aaron Nola will start on Saturday against the Nationals. It will be his second start against the Nationals and 13th of the year. In his last start on Sept. 20 at Atlanta he allowed five hits and one run in seven innings in a 2-1 loss.

OF Aaron Altherr had a career night Friday with four hits and five RBIs, with two homers, and one was an inside-the-park grand slam in the third. That had not been done in the majors since 1999 and he was the first Philadelphia player since 1956 to hit an inside-the-park grand slam. “I just happened to get it up in the air,” he said of his homer that went over the fence in the fifth.

1B Ryan Howard (knee) took batting practice but not take groundballs before the game Sept. 25, according to manager Pete Mackanin. A throw hit his knee in a game against the Nationals earlier this month in Philadelphia.

OF Domonic Brown (concussion) was to take batting practice in Florida on Sept. 25. “Still a little foggy,” said manager Pete Mackanin.