Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Darin Ruf, who hit a home run on Friday, has four homers in 19 games at Nationals Park. He had two hits on Saturday in a 2-1 loss in 12 innings.

RHP Aaron Nola started on Saturday at Washington. He allowed six hits and no runs in five innings with five strikeouts. “I got in a couple jams,” he said. “I got in that one with the bases loaded and no outs (in the fourth) and ended up getting out of it. Made some good plays behind me out there and the guys battled. Battled at the plate, battled on the field, battled on the mound.”

OF Aaron Altherr, after getting four hits on Friday with two home runs, was hitless in three at-bats Saturday. His average fell to .245.

RHP Aaron Harang will start on Sunday against the Nationals. He is 4-7 against Washington in his career and 1-2 this year. He allowed seven hits and two run in seven innings in his last start, at Miami on Sept. 22.