FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 27, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Darin Ruf, who hit a home run on Friday, has four homers in 19 games at Nationals Park. He had two hits on Saturday in a 2-1 loss in 12 innings.

RHP Aaron Nola started on Saturday at Washington. He allowed six hits and no runs in five innings with five strikeouts. “I got in a couple jams,” he said. “I got in that one with the bases loaded and no outs (in the fourth) and ended up getting out of it. Made some good plays behind me out there and the guys battled. Battled at the plate, battled on the field, battled on the mound.”

OF Aaron Altherr, after getting four hits on Friday with two home runs, was hitless in three at-bats Saturday. His average fell to .245.

RHP Aaron Harang will start on Sunday against the Nationals. He is 4-7 against Washington in his career and 1-2 this year. He allowed seven hits and two run in seven innings in his last start, at Miami on Sept. 22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.