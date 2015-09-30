Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher is scheduled to start Wednesday night against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Asher has had a rough go in his first handful of major league starts, but he is coming off his best outing: seven innings of one-run ball in a loss to the Marlins. Asher has yet to face the Mets.

3B Maikel Franco, on the disabled list since Aug. 12 due to a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, is set to rejoin the Phillies on Thursday and be available to play in the team’s final series of the season starting Friday. Over the past week in Clearwater, Fla., Franco appeared in Instructional League games and was pain-free. He played Tuesday and will play again Wednesday. If all goes well, he will be with the Phillies on Thursday and available for the weekend series against the visiting Marlins. Franco is hitting .277 with a .340 on-base percentage, a .490 slugging percentage, 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games this season.

RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one run in 78 pitches. He was lifted early, however, with two men on. Manager Pete Mackanin decided to turn it over to LHP Adam Loewen against the lefty-swinging Lucas Duda, a move that resulted in an inning-ending strikeout. “It was part of the matchup,” Mackanin said. “Loewen came up big after (throwing a) wild pitch -- he settled down and got a big out. I did it because of a threat of rain. I wanted to play it like it was the eighth or ninth inning.”

1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) remains day-to-day, and he could be available to pinch-hit during the three-game series against the Mets that runs through Thursday. He left a Sept. 14 game after being hit on the knee with a throw and hasn’t played since. Howard is batting .229 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs.