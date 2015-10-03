Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher, knocked out after allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Mets on Wednesday, said afterward he would “like to get out there again and try to redeem (himself)” before the season ends. The rookie will get that chance when he starts the second game of Saturday’s double-header against Miami. He went seven innings and lost a 1-0 game to the Marlins last week, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking one.

RHP Aaron Harang, the starter in Game One of Saturday’s double-header against Miami, took a no-decision against Washington his last time out. He went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits in that one, while striking out two and walking one. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA against Miami this season, 6-7 with a 5.80 ERA in 21 career starts against the Marlins.