Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher’s seventh and final start of the season lasted just two innings. The rookie was pitching just three days after allowing five runs in 2/3 of an inning against the Mets. He surrendered three runs and six hits on Saturday facing Miami and closed his season with a 9.31 ERA.

INF Chase d‘Arnaud tripled in Game 1 of the doubleheader against Miami for his first major league extra-base hit since Sept. 25, 2011. d‘Arnaud, who was called up by the Phillies in September, had not had a hit go for more than a single since he was playing for the Pirates against Cincinnati more than four years ago. d‘Arnaud also appeared for the Bucs in 2012 and 2014 but totaled just six at-bats and no hits during that span.

3B Maikel Franco played for the Phillies on Saturday for the first time since Aug. 11. Franco pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Game 1 and started Game 2, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He had missed the previous seven weeks because of a fractured left wrist he sustained getting hit by a pitch against the Diamondbacks. The rookie has 14 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

RHP David Buchanan will make the Phillies’ final start of 2015 on Sunday. He has limited damage of late with a 2.30 ERA in his last three starts. Buchanan has allowed 18 hits and issued four walks in those outings (15 2/3 innings), but just four earned runs have crossed the plate.

