Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LF Cody Asche (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

CF Aaron Altherr (left wrist surgery in March 2016) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He might be able to return in July.

LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He might miss the entire season.