Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Dalier Hinojosa allowed four hits including a two-run, base-loaded double in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss Wednesday night at Cincinnati. It was the second bullpen meltdown for the Phillies in as many days as Hinojosa failed in his first audition for the open closer’s role. “They do (hurt) because we don’t have a defined ninth-inning guy so we’re searching for that,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “We knew going in that we might lose some games not having a guy to close it out at the end.”

RHP Aaron Nola retired 11 straight in one stretch on Wednesday night and was solid throughout. A solo homer by Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez was one of only four hits he allowed. Nola struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. Nola’s success against left-handers might hinge on the effectiveness of his changeup, something he worked extensively on over the winter. “It’s a good one,” said manager Pete Mackanin. “You have to have consistency with it to throw it to lefties. I think that should really help him against left-handed hitters. If he can do that, that’s a great weapon for him.”

1B Ryan Howard was not in the lineup Wednesday with LHP Brandon Finnegan scheduled to start for Cincinnati. Manager Pete Mackanin informed Howard in Spring Training that he’ll often platoon to avoid lefties. “I told him, I think it’s in your best interests because you’re not going to have to worry about that breaking stuff from left-handed pitchers and your numbers are probably going to be about the same,” Mackanin said. “He said, ‘I don’t like it, but I get it.’ ”

RHP Ernesto Frieri was released by the Phillies on Tuesday after posting an 11.57 ERA with nine earned runs allowed in seven innings during the spring. Frieri held opposing hitters to a .233 average last year. But the 30-year-old right-hander will be seeking his fourth team in the past three seasons.