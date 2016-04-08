Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Stumpf made his major league debut when he relieved starter Charlie Morton with two on and two outs in the fourth inning. It wasn’t the kind of outing anyone dreams about for their debut. Stumpf faced just three batters, sandwiching two walks around a grand slam by Eugenio Suarez.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer made his Phillies debut Thursday and was a bright spot. Oberholtzer allowed just one run on a Jay Bruce home run in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

1B Ryan Howard hit his first home run of the season Thursday. Howard hit a 418-foot, two-run shot to straight away center field against Cincinnati rookie Robert Stephenson in the fourth inning to cut the Phillies’ deficit to 9-4.

C Carlos Ruiz slugged his first home run of the season Thursday. Ruiz provided the final scoring of the day with a 397-foot, two-run homer to left field in the eighth inning off of reliever Keyvius Sampson. Those were the only runs scored in 10 innings off of Cincinnati relievers in the three games.

RHP David Hernandez bounced back from his forgettable Opening Day appearance on Monday when he gave up three runs without recording an out in a 6-2 loss by throwing a perfect inning Wednesday. Hernandez was able to maintain the Phillies’ 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. Cincinnati rallied for the win with two runs in the ninth off of Dalier Hinojosa. “I was happy that Pete had the faith in me to throw me back out into the fire,” said Hernandez. “It always come back to a point where you have to bounce back. You’re going to have your streaks in the bullpen, your peaks and valleys, and it’s how you bounce back. I was thankful to get out there. I don’t know if I could have gone another night sleeping on that performance.”