Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez will make his season debut on Saturday night against the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Velasquez, who was acquired by the Phillies from the Houston Astros in December, secured a rotation spot by compiling a 2.25 ERA in 20 2/3 innings during Grapefruit League play. He went 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA in 19 games (seven starts) last season for the Astros.

RHP Jared Eickhoff was undone by a poor sixth inning on Friday afternoon when he took the loss as the Phillies fell to the Mets 7-2. Eickhoff labored through the first two innings, during which he allowed one run and threw 50 pitches, but retired 12 of 13 between the second and the fifth. He failed to get an out in the sixth, though, when all three batters he faced reached base as the Mets snapped a 1-1 tie. Overall, Eickhoff allowed three runs (two earned), five hits and two walks while striking out three.

2B Cesar Hernandez was the only Phillies player with two hits on Friday in a 7-2 loss to the Mets. Hernandez singled in the first inning and delivered an run-scoring single in the eighth. It was the first RBI of the season for Hernandez, who is hitting .364 in three games.

3B Maikel Franco sat out the Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Mets on Friday, one day after he was hit in the left forearm in the ninth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds. Franco hit in the cages before the game and manager Pete Mackanin said Franco was available to pinch-hit Friday and would return to the starting lineup on Saturday. Franco batted .280 with 14 homers and 50 RBIs in 80 games in 2015 but missed nearly two months late in the season with a broken wrist suffered when he was hit by a pitch.