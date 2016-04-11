Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera hit his first homer of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 5-2 win over the Mets. The homer gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead and provided valuable insurance for RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who gave up a two-run homer to Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes in the bottom of the sixth. Herrera is batting .182 with three RBIs in six games this season.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez continued to strengthen his grip on the Phillies’ closer job Sunday, when he allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in a 5-2 win over the Mets. It was the second save in 18 hours for Gomez, who threw just six pitches in a perfect ninth inning in Saturday in a 1-0 victory. Entering the weekend, Gomez had just one save in 186 big league appearances. The hit Gomez surrendered Sunday was the first baserunner he allowed in three innings this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson earned his first win as a member of the Phillies on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings as the Phillies beat the Mets 5-2. Hellickson retired the first 11 batters he faced and carried a one-hitter into the sixth, when he was chased after giving up a double to Mets 3B David Wright and a mammoth two-run homer to CF Yoenis Cespedes. He has a 1.54 ERA in his first two starts for the Phillies, who acquired him from the Diamondbacks on Nov. 14.

2B Cesar Hernandez enjoyed his third consecutive two-hit game Sunday, when he singled in the first and sixth innings of the Phillies’ 5-1 win over the Mets. Hernandez went 2-for-4 in all three games and has four two-hit games in five starts this season. He is batting .421 (8-of-19) with one RBI and one run.

RHP Aaron Nola will draw the start in the Phillies’ home opener Monday when he takes the mound in the start of a three-game series against the Padres. Nola didn’t factor into the decision in his first start of the season last Tuesday, when he gave up one run over seven innings as the Phillies fell to the Reds, 3-2. He is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the Padres.