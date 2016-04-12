Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday’s loss to the Padres. The lefty-hitting Herrera, batting just .182 entering the game, slapped an 0-2 fastball the opposite way for a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Almost as impressive to manager Pete Mackanin was his running catch on Jon Jay’s shot to the wall in the eighth inning. Herrera, a converted infielder, had been shaky in the outfield early last season, but Mackanin has often praised him for the extra defensive work he has put in.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa, who blew a save on Opening Day in Cincinnati, worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday against San Diego and has not been scored upon in his last three appearances. Jeanmar Gomez has emerged as the closer in the reconfigured bullpen. Ken Giles, the closer at the end of last season, was traded to Houston, and Andrew Bailey and David Hernandez have been unable to win the job.

RHP Aaron Nola went seven innings and surrendered four runs and six hits Monday against San Diego, but was tagged with the 4-3 loss. He struck out a career-high nine without walking a batter, the second time in as many starts he has gone without issuing a free pass. “He’s just a strike-thrower,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “He reminds me of (retired Phillies ace) Cliff Lee every once in a while. You’d like him to be a little bit wild, effectively wild. But he pounds the strike zone, gets a lot of called strikes.” Nola (0-1) gave up two runs in the third and a leadoff homer when he hung a curveball to Wil Myers in the fourth, but retired nine straight hitters between the fourth and seventh. Then he allowed a one-out double to Derek Norris, who later scored on a squeeze bunt by Alexi Amarista. Nola said he had “some adrenaline going,” as it was his first home opener. And after missing some spots early, he said he did his best to hang in there. “That was the main focus after giving up those runs -- just try to keep the guys in the game as long as possible,” he said. “I feel like I worked hard doing that.”

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-2 in Monday’s loss to San Diego, but more notable was the fact that the 36-year-old slugger was yanked for pinch hitter Darin Ruf with the bases loaded in the sixth, something that would have been unthinkable when Howard was in his heyday. “I said I was going to do it, and I did it,” manager Pete Mackanin said, noting that left-handed reliever Brad Hand had come on for starter Andrew Cashner. “It was the perfect time to do it.” Howard, who has struggled against lefties, said he was not surprised, and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He is expected to platoon with Ruf this season.

RHP Charlie Morton, Tuesday’s starter, was hit hard in his first start of the season, surrendering six runs on five hits in just 3/2 innings of work while absorbing a 10-6 loss last Thursday in Cincinnati. Morton, acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh in December, is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven career starts against San Diego.