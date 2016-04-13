Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Wednesday’s starter, was beaten 7-2 by the Mets last Friday, in his first start of the season. He went five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out three and walking two. He has never faced San Diego.

SS Freddy Galvis, dropped from first to sixth in the order Tuesday against San Diego, went 1-for-3 and is hitting just .194. Manager Pete Mackanin said he would like to see Galvis use a heavier bat, as he did when he was hitting well early last season. “We’ve encouraged it,” Mackanin said. “We haven’t demanded it, but I‘m giving him enough leeway to where there’s going to come a point where I‘m going to say you’re either going to do it or you’re not going to play. Hopefully it’s not going to come to that.”

OF Cody Asche, on the disabled list since April 2 with an oblique strain, is scheduled to be examined in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to manager Pete Mackanin. “According to what I’ve read on the report,” Mackanin said, “he thinks he’s turned a corner to be able to possibly start doing some baseball activities, or at least more rehab.”

1B Darin Ruf, who manager Pete Mackanin plans to platoon with Ryan Howard this season, was not in the lineup Tuesday against San Diego after bruising his left rotator cuff while diving for a ball Monday. Mackanin said Ruf is day to day.

3B Maikel Franco went 0-for-4 with an RBI Tuesday against San Diego, but is off to a .346 start this season. Manager Pete Mackanin nonetheless said there are times Franco’s swing becomes a little long. “He might be trying to do too much, but he’s still hitting the ball,” Mackanin said. “What he does, I think, is early in the count he tries to do damage. Then he slows it down. Every once in a while he gets too big (with his swing).”

RHP Charlie Morton went 6 2/3 shutout innings to beat San Diego on Tuesday night, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking four. He had surrendered six runs on five hits in just 3 2/3 innings of work while absorbing a 10-6 loss last Thursday in Cincinnati, and was 1-5 with a 6.95 ERA in his last seven starts for Pittsburgh last season. “Any time you do your job it feels good,” he said. “When you don‘t, it feels bad.” Manager Pete Mackanin said pitching coach Bob McClure had reminded Morton to mix in a curveball every once in a while. “It kind of gives me some wiggle room if I just throw my curveball,” Morton said. “My curveball is pretty good. If I can throw it for strikes, that gets them off my fastball.”