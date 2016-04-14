Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, Thursday’s starter, pitched six shutout innings to beat the Mets 1-0 his first time out this season. Velasquez, acquired from Houston in the Ken Giles trade on Dec. 12, struck out nine and walked three. He has never faced San Diego.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff went seven shutout innings to beat San Diego on Wednesday, allowing four hits and striking out nine. He didn’t walk a batter. Eickhoff, who extended his scoreless-innings streak in Citizens Bank Park to 18, used his curveball to record seven of his strikeouts. “It can be an unhittable pitch,” manager Pete Mackanin said. Eickhoff only started twice during the exhibition season after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand in a bunting drill in February. He went five innings and took the loss in his first start of the season, last Friday against the Mets. “When I can find that curveball,” he said, “I‘m going to go to it until the hitters tell me otherwise. ... I was able to go to that when I needed to.” Padres manager Andy Green said his team was “manipulated” by Eickhoff’s breaking ball. “He had a very good curveball working, and we allowed ourselves to be taken off the fastball,” he said. “If you’re not going to hit the curveball, you’ve got to stay on the fastball. We weren’t able to do that today.”

CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Padres, scoring a run after legging out an infield hit in the third inning and continuing to second on an errant throw by San Diego 2B Cory Spangenberg. It was the fourth straight day Herrera sparked the offense. On Tuesday, he contributed an RBI triple in a 3-0 victory over the Padres, and on Monday he drove in a run with an opposite-field single on an 0-2 pitch. He also hit a two-run homer on Sunday off the Mets’ Matt Harvey. “He’s obviously an unorthodox hitter,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Herrera. “Mechanics are important, but having the ability to put the barrel of the bat on the ball and stay on the ball is probably the most important thing. ... It’s hard to pitch around Herrera, because he’ll hit good pitches, he’ll hit bad pitches. You can teach certain fundamentals about hitting, but to me it’s like teaching somebody how to ride a bike or ice skate. You have to learn on your own.”

RHP Jeanmar Gomez allowed a run in the ninth inning Wednesday against San Diego, but recorded his fourth save in as many opportunities. While Gomez has obviously settled into the closer’s role, manager Pete Mackanin is reluctant to identify him as such. “I don’t want to pin that label on him,” he said. “I just want to leave him alone and let him pitch the way he’s been pitching.”

3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs Wednesday against San Diego. The homer, his second of the season, came on a high changeup from Padres starter Colin Rea, while the double came on a high fastball. So it is that the .379-hitting Franco, who is beginning his first full season in the majors, continues his hot streak. He also batting .294 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 22 Grapefruit League games.