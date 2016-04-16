Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo was elevated from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take suspended LHP Daniel Stumpf’s spot. Last season, Araujo appeared in 40 games for the Phillies as a reliever, putting up a 3.38 ERA in 34 2/3 innings.

RHP Vince Velasquez (2-0) extended his scoreless-innings streak to 15 to start the season with a spectacular complete-game shutout Thursday afternoon, striking out 16 Padres during a 3-0 win. The 23-year-old, acquired in the offseason from the Astros, was one of four players dealt from Houston to Philadelphia for reliever Ken Giles, and he already is making his new ballclub look smart. He also picked up his first major league hit Thursday, a third-inning single up the middle.

CF Odubel Herrera drew three walks against the Padres on Thursday, giving him eight free passes over the first 10 games of the season. That is a huge improvement from last year for the 24-year-old, when he walked just 28 times and struck out 129 times in his rookie season.

LHP Daniel Stumpf received an 80-day suspension Thursday after the office of the commissioner of baseball announced he had tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a banned substance under MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The Phillies issued the following statement: “The Phillies support Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today’s news of Daniel’s violation.” In three appearances so far this season, Stumpf allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning for a 40.50 ERA.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, Friday’s starter against Washington, will make his third career start in a Phillies uniform after picking up a win his last time out against the Mets. Through 11 2/3 innings this year, the veteran starter has given up six hits and three runs (two earned) for a 1.54 ERA, striking out 11 and walking just one.

1B Ryan Howard drove in two runs during the Phillies’ win over the Padres on Thursday, hitting a solo home run in the second inning and adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The homer, his third of the season and 360th of his career, was just his 91st off a left-handed pitcher. Hitting lefties is something the big southpaw has struggled with over the course of his career. “He looks pretty good at the plate right now,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “I‘m happy for him.”