Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RP Elvis Araujo, who was a big part of the Phillies bullpen in 2015, made his 2016 debut Friday night after being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley when Phillies reliever Daniel Stumpf was sentenced to an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Araujo allowed a leadoff single in the ninth inning before striking out the side.

1B Darin Ruf (left shoulder) returned to the field for the first time since Monday. The right-hander, who is supposedly platooning at first base with Ryan Howard, missed a few games after getting an anti-inflammatory injection. He lined out to left field in a pinch-hit appearance Friday night.

1B Ryan Howard smashed his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning Friday. The blast was the 361st of his career, tying him for 81st all-time with Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio.

INF Emmanuel Burriss led off Friday night and played second base. Burriss was the team’s third different leadoff hitter in 11 games. The veteran went 0-for-4 at the plate.