Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera entered play Friday leading the league with 237 pitches seen through 11 games. His 5.27 pitches per plate appearance also led all hitters.

1B/OF Darin Ruf (left shoulder) made his first start on Saturday since April 6. Ruf was expected to platoon this season at first base with Ryan Howard but was slotted into left field as the Phillies search for more offense from their corner outfield positions.

3B Maikel Franco, who went 1-for-4 on Saturday night, has just two extra-base hits in his last eight games. Hitting in the middle of the order, the Phillies need Franco to produce more for a struggling offense.

SP Aaron Nola struggled with his command in a rough outing on Saturday. The 22-year-old gave up seven runs and seven hits in five innings, throwing just 49 of his 80 pitches for strikes.