OF David Lough was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

OF Alfredo Marte was traded from the Orioles’ organization to the Phillies’ organization on Monday. Marte, 27, was 0-for-5 in two games for Triple-A Norfolk this season. He went 2-for-6 in five major league games for the Angels last year.

OF Cedric Hunter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Hunter was hitting just .088 with the Phillies.