2B Andres Blanco started for just the fourth time this season on Tuesday night and hit in the No. 3 spot in the lineup for the first time. “He’s swinging the bat as well, if not better, than anybody we’ve got,” manager Pete Mackanin said of Blanco, who brought a .286 average into the game, “so I just thought, put him in there and see if he can jump-start the offense a little bit.”