SS Freddy Galvis hit an RBI triple Friday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

C Cameron Rupp doubled for the second straight game and extended his hitting streak to four games.

3B Maikel Franco recorded his first multi-hit game since April 13, finishing with three hits including two home runs Friday at Milwaukee.

RHP Aaron Nola struck out seven batters Friday and now has 30 for the season, moving him into a tie with Clayton Kershaw atop the NL.