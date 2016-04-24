Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs scored Saturday at Milwaukee, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. Herrera also drew two walks, increasing his total to 17 this season, and stole two bases for the second time in his career.

OF David Lough’s status is uncertain after being struck by a pitch on the right forearm in the seventh inning Saturday at Milwaukee. Lough, called up just five days earlier, entered the game as part of a fourth-inning double switch.

SS Ketel Marte had a double in his first at-bat Saturday and is 3-for-8 in the series with the Angels. Marte has hits in each of his past three games.

3B Maikel Franco drove in four runs, hit his fifth homer of the season and third in two games Saturday, capping off his second consecutive three-hit day. Franco was 3-for-29 heading into the series against the Brewers but has gone 6-for-9 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the first two meetings with Milwaukee.

RHP Charlie Morton will undergo an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia after suffering a strained left hamstring Saturday at Milwaukee. Morton had pitched just one inning when he tumbled running out a second-inning bunt attempt and had to be helped off the field. He said he felt something pop but wasn’t sure about the severity of the injury.