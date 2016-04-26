Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 16 games by going 1-for-3 with an RBI Sunday at Milwaukee. It is the second-longest such streak of his career.

C Cameron Rupp doubled for the third consecutive game Sunday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to five games. Rump has collected at least one hit in all but two of his 11 games this season.

3B Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 with an RBI Sunday. He was 3-for-29 in seven games prior to the Milwaukee series, but went 7-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBIs against the Brewers, raising his average from .241 to .296.

RHP Luis Garcia joined the Phillies Sunday after he was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace the injured Charlie Morton on Philadelphia’s roster. Garcia, who appeared in 72 games for the Phillies last season, has allowed three earned runs while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings of work for the Iron Pigs this season.

RHP Charlie Morton was placed on the disabled list Sunday morning, less than 12 hours after he strained his left hamstring running out a bunt attempt in the second inning of a game at Milwaukee. Morton will undergo an MRI exam Monday in Philadelphia.