Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez got the win Tuesday against the Nationals, pitching six innings and giving up three runs. The Phillies scored the go-ahead run in the seventh. “Vince pitched pretty well considering he didn’t have his best command,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will pitch for the Phillies on Wednesday in Washington. He is off to a bad start this year, with a 1-1 record and a 5.21 ERA. He owns an 0-2 record with an 8.78 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

2B Cesar Hernandez had three hits against the Nationals on Tuesday. He fanned in his fourth and final at-bat and is now hitting .292.

C Cameron Rupp doubled in a fourth consecutive game Tuesday. His hit went to left-center in the fourth off RHP Max Scherzer as Ryan Howard lumbered into third base from first. Rupp would have had an RBI with most any other runner on first.

3B Maikel Franco came up limping after hitting an RBI double in the seventh inning Tuesday. He was checked about the training staff and stayed in the game. His hit broke a tie as the Phillies beat the Nationals 4-3. Manager Pete Mackanin said Franco turned his ankle.

SS Andres Blanco had three hits Tuesday against Washington. He is now hitting .346. “Best utility man I have ever seen,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

RHP Charlie Morton, who went on the disabled list Sunday due to a strained left hamstring, did not get good news. “Apparently, his MRI wasn’t as good as we were hoping,” manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday. “We’re going to see what happens in the next two or three days and see what the next step is. I don’t know what the next step is. I just know it’s not as good as we were hoping.”

RHP Charlie Morton needs surgery on his torn left hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season, the Phillies announced.

RHP Charlie Morton will have left hamstring surgery on May 2 by team physician Dr. Steven Cohen. Recovery time is six to eight months. Morton was hurt Saturday running to first base on a sacrifice bunt attempt.

C Erik Kratz made his debut as a pitcher in Tuesday’s blowout loss, and let’s just say that the Astros won’t be clearing a spot for him in their rotation. Kratz gave up three singles and a run while facing six hitters, throwing two wild pitches in the process.