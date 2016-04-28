Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera had reached base 18 games in a row to tie a personal best. He had a single in the sixth inning Wednesday to extend the streak, then walked in the seventh and ninth. He has been batting leadoff for about the last week. “I like batting leadoff. It gives me a sense of responsibility,” he said through a translator. He entered Wednesday leading the majors in pitches per plate appearance at 4.87

RHP Jeanmar Gomez got the save for the second night in a row Wednesday. “He is 6-for-6 in saves,” said manager Pete Mackanin. Gomez struck out Ryan Zimmerman looking one for the final out, one night after he retired Bryce Harper for the last out in the ninth. Gomez has an ERA of 2.08.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson made the start for the Phillies on Wednesday in Washington. He was 1-1 with an ERA of 5.21 in his first four starts, but he went seven scoreless innings and gave up two hits with eight strikeouts in the 3-0 win over the Nationals. He was 0-2 with an ERA of 8.78 in his previous three career starts against Washington. “My last two starts were enough (motivation) for me,” he said.

RHP Aaron Nola will start on Thursday in Washington in the series finale. He is 1-2 with an ERA of 4.50 this season after he gave up just one run in seven innings Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. But he gave up a career-high seven runs to the Nationals on April 16 in Philadelphia.

RHP Hector Neris is not the sure bet setup man yet for the Phillies, but he is making a case for it. “We are getting closer. He has really been an eye opener this year. It comes down to throwing strikes with his split. That is a swing and miss pitch,” said Pete Mackanin, the Phillies closer. “He could even become a closer with that pitch. It’s a great pitch. We tried to convince him in spring training to throw it more often.” Neris got three straight outs in the eighth Wednesday in a 3-0 win over the Nationals. He has an ERA of 0.69.

INF Emmanuel Burriss is a native of Washington, D.C. and a former Nationals infielder who now plays for Philadelphia. He played in five games last year for Washington and spent most of the season with Triple-A Syracuse. He has not played in the first two games of the series.

RHP Charlie Morton will have surgery May 2 on his left hamstring by team physician Dr. Steven Cohen and recovery time is six to eight months. Morton was hurt Saturday running to first base on a sacrifice bunt attempt and went on the disabled list Sunday. “I feel bad for him. He was starting to throw well,” manager Pete Mackanin said Wednesday. Morton was 9-9 last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and is 1-1 with an ERA of 4.15 in four starts this year for the Phillies, going 17 1/3 innings.