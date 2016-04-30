Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo came on in the eighth and walked Anthony Rendon but then struck out Bryce Harper to end the frame. The Phillies then scored three in the ninth for the 3-0 win. “I didn’t want to give him anything to hit,” Araujo said.

LHP Adam Morgan could make the start on Friday against the Cleveland Indians. The Phillies did not announce anything officially after Thursday’s game but Morgan has not pitched since April 21 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was drafted in the third round in 2011 by the Phillies and was 1-1, 3.57 in his first three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year. Morgan started April 21 and went seven innings and allowed two runs at Syracuse. He was 5-7 with an ERA of 4.48 in 15 starts last year for the Phillies.

OF Odubel Herrera entered Thursday with 21 walks, second in the majors to Paul Goldschmidt (23) of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He walked in the first inning to extend his streak of reaching base to 19 games in a row -- a personal best. He was called out at second on a steal in the first after a video review but singled to start the ninth and quick start a three-run rally.

RHP Dalier Hinojasa left the game in the eighth when he was hit by a shot off the bat of CF Matt den Dekker. Manager Pete Mackanin said after the game he was hit in the palm of the hand and X-rays were negative. “He is day-to-day,” said the manager.

C Cameron Rupp continued to come up with extra-base hits. He had a double over the head of RF Bryce Harper with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the ninth to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead against closer Jonathan Papelbon. He has seven doubles in 50 at-bats, with a homer, and is hitting .280. “In that situation, I have the same approach against anybody,” Rupp said of the big hit. “I‘m looking for a pitch up and hit the ball in the air. Keep the ball off the ground. He left me two good pitches to hit, the first two pitches laid off a couple sliders and then he left another pitch up that I could get.”

RHP Aaron Nola made the start on Thursday. The game was delayed by rain for 36 minutes in Washington but it did not appear to have an effect on Nola, who went seven scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while throwing just 77 pitches. “I felt good. I tried to mix everything up as much as possible today,” Nola said. “I hit my spots.” manager Pete Mackanin said: “Nola was pretty darn good today.”

RHP Luis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to make room on the roster for LHP Adam Morgan.