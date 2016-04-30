Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan went five innings in his season debut Friday night against Cleveland and took a no-decision, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out a career-high seven and walking one. He was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, and took the spot in the rotation previously occupied by Charlie Morton, who was lost for the season with a torn hamstring. Manager Pete Mackanin said Morgan “did a pretty decent job” but made some mistakes, notably when he left a slider high in the strike zone to Jason Kipnis in the fifth inning, resulting in a two-run homer. “I realize the mistakes I made, and I can go forward from there,” Morgan said. “It’s definitely one to build off of.”

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Saturday’s starter, was tagged with an 8-5 loss at Milwaukee his last time out, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out seven. He has never faced Cleveland.

CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 with a walk in Friday’s victory over Cleveland, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to a career-best 20 games. Herrera, who began the night first in the National League in pitches per plate appearance (4.85), second in walks (22) and fourth in on-base percentage (.453), was elevated to the leadoff spot eight games ago. The Phillies have won seven of those.

1B Ryan Howard hit a walkoff solo homer in the 11th inning to beat Cleveland on Friday night, the sixth such homer of his career and his first since 2014. “That was fun,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “Any time you hit a walkoff home run it’s exciting. It’s great for everybody. I’d like to see Howie do it another 25 times -- not necessarily a walkoff.” Howard’s homer, his fifth of the season, came on a 3-2 fastball from reliever Cody Allen. Howard said he was just trying to find a good pitch to hit, just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere. “But,” he added, “I’ll take a home run.” He had gone just 3-for-17 at the plate during a five-game road trip, prompting Mackanin to say he was “kind of overdue.” Howard is also in his 13th season, leading someone to wonder if he might savor a moment like Friday’s homer more than he would earlier in his career. “I think you savor it at any moment of your career,” he said. “Whether you’re a rookie, whether you’re a veteran, those are always great situations to be in and be able to come through like that for your team. It’s always a great feeling.”

RHP Luis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. He pitched a single scoreless inning in his only appearance of the season.