RHP Vince Velasquez, Sunday’s starter, bounced back from an April 19 loss to the Mets by beating Washington Tuesday on the road.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff was saddled with a no-decision Saturday night against the Indians.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a bruised right hand.

RHP Colton Murray was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in Saturday’s 4-3 victory.