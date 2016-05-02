Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, who allowed two hits in six innings while striking out six against four walks, lowered his opponent’s batting average to .164. That number ranks second in the National League behind only Jake Arrieta.

OF Odubel Herrera snapped three streaks Sunday. The center fielder saw an 11-game hitting streak, seven-game streak of scoring at least one run and a 21-game streak of reaching base all come to a halt.

RHP Hector Neris, despite giving up a ninth-inning home run, earned his first career save Sunday. The hard-throwing righty and his 1.17 ERA have been a key part of the Phillies’ upstart bullpen.

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday, dropping his batting average below .200 on the season.