Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera slapped a pair of singles for his fourth multiple-hit outing in the last 13 games. The leadoff hitter is batting .370 in that span with hits in all but one of those games, raising his average to .310. Herrera has also drawn 23 walks in the team’s first 25 games for an absurd on-base percentage of .450.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson fell victim to the home run ball Monday night in absorbing a 10-3 loss in St. Louis. Hellickson coughed up three, including a stunning third-deck blast from fellow pitcher Adam Wainwright that erased a 3-0 lead and changed the game. Hellickson walked four in 5 1/3 innings and said his control problems affected his outing.

INF/OF Chase d‘Arnaud had his contract selected by the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was bombed for two homers in the seventh and now holds the dubious distinction of leading the National League in homers allowed with eight in just 14 innings. Oberholtzer has given up a homer in all five relief appearances and owns a puffy 9.64 ERA, having yielded 15 runs in 14 innings.

OF Cody Asche (right oblique strain) took some “dry” swings Monday, but there is no timetable for his return. Asche was disabled on April 2, retroactive to March 25, after suffering the injury late in spring training. The 25-year old Asche batted .245 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 425 at-bats last year over 129 games.

RHP Aaron Nola will get the start Tuesday night as Philadelphia continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Nola last pitched on Thursday, firing seven shutout innings at Washington in a game the Phillies won 3-0, although he wasn’t around for the decision. Nola, who has fanned 37 over 33 innings this year, will be making his first career start against the Cardinals.