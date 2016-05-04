Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera has hit safely in all six games he has played at Busch Stadium (10-for-24, .417) and has three multi-hit games.

2B Cesar Hernandez broke out of an 0-for-13 slump with a fifth-inning double.

RHP Aaron Nola improved to 2-2, pitching seven innings, which he now has done in five of his six 2016 starts. Nola improved his scoreless-innings streak to 20, surpassing his former best of 13 innings from Aug. 18-28, 2015.

RHP Hector Neris struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth, the first time in his career he has struck out three in the same inning. He entered Tuesday’s game leading all National League relievers with 24 strikeouts.

1B Ryan Howard now has 22 career home runs against his hometown Cardinals, his most against any non-NL East opponent. The Phillies are 7-2 lifetime when Howard homers in Busch. He is a graduate of Lafayette High School in St. Louis.