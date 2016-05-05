Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan sailed through four scoreless innings, but didn’t retire any of his five hitters in the fifth and left with a no-decision. Morgan allowed six hits and three runs in his stint, walking two and fanning two. Morgan refused to use more than seven minutes of replay-review delays as an excuse, saying that he got ahead of hitters and couldn’t finish them off.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff will get the call Thursday when Philadelphia finishes its four-game series in St. Louis. Eickhoff is coming off a quality start Saturday night in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over Cleveland, working six innings and allowing six hits, along with three runs. He walked none and fanned four. This will be his first career start against the Cardinals.

CF Odubel Herrera likes hitting in Busch Stadium, as he’s 12-for-28 in seven career games there after a 2-for-4 outing Wednesday night. It included his third homer of the year on a first-pitch fastball in the fifth, his second career long ball on the first pitch. He has four multi-hit games in St. Louis.

SS Freddy Galvis tied his career high and MLB high for assists in a game, logging nine. But he didn’t get the 10th one that would have forced extra innings as he couldn’t get to Matt Holliday’s hard-hit grounder in the bottom of the ninth that scored the Cardinals’ winning run. Galvis went 1-for-4 with a run, getting Philadelphia’s first hit in the fourth.

1B Ryan Howard on Tuesday night became the first player in team history to homer in multiple 1-0 games in a season.

1B Ryan Howard worked his St. Louis magic again, belting a three-run homer in the fourth inning. It marked his third homer in 23 career at-bats against Mike Leake and gave him 23 in 243 career at-bats against the Cardinals. He’s homered in 10 of his 12 career series in his native St. Louis, batting .333 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs.