May 8, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Vince Velasquez allowed a season-high seven hits and four runs in six innings, escaping with a no-decision. Velasquez hustled his way to an infield base hit, paving the way for a two-run Phillies rally in the fourth inning. He also gave up a two-run homer to Christian Yelich, and his failure to come up with a fielding play on a swinging bunt led to two more Miami runs.

CF Odubel Herrera went 3-for-5 and raised his batting average to .330. He also made an error in center field, allowing a bouncing ball to get past him. Overall, though, it was another good day for Herrera, who started the day ranked second in the NL in on-base percentage.

RF Peter Bourjos had two hits, including a two-run double. He hit ninth in the order -- behind the pitcher -- to give the Phillies the look of a second leadoff man.

3B Maikel Franco, who hasn’t homered since April 23, was back in the lineup on Friday night. He was benched on Thursday after his second 5-for-36 slump of the season.

3B Maikel Franco had an RBI double and a solo homer in five at-bats Friday. He also had a loud out -- a line-drive out to left field. He finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs, positive signs after he was benched Thursday after his second 5-for-36 slump of the season. He also made a sensational catch at third base, backhanding a lined shot and starting a double play. He leads the Phillies with 17 RBIs.

