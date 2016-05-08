FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 8, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Odubel Herrera has reached safely in nine straight games against Miami and 20 of 21 for his career.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson has pitched 5 1/3 innings in consecutive starts. On Monday against St. Louis, he gave up six runs in a 10-3 loss.

SS Cesar Hernandez has five RBIs this season and all have been on the road.

C Carlos Ruiz, 37, returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out the last two games. Mackanin said Ruiz, who started 81 games in 2015 after undergoing off-season surgery on his left shoulder following the 2014 season, will continue to have his workload monitored.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
