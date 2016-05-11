Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan pitched a career-best seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and one walk, with four strikeouts. Morgan, who grew up in Atlanta, also beat his former home team for the first time in four tries. He had gone five starts without a win.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-4, 4.21) will make his seventh start of the season and has pitched at least five innings in each outing and allowed more than three runs only one time. Eickhoff has lost his last three decisions, most recently 4-0 to the Cardinals, when he allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. Eickhoff has faced the Braves only once in his career and received no-decision despite pitching seven shutout innings.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez picked up his league-leading 12th save, but it wasn’t simple. Gomez allowed a home run to Freddie Freeman and worked around a two-out single to preserve the win. He is the team’s first player to have 12 or more saves through the first 33 games since Heathcliff Slocumb had 14 through 33 games in 1995.

OF Peter Bourjos got a pair of hits and lifted his batting average to .198. Bourjos hit a double off the top of the wall in left field that was a foot away from being a home run. He also scored a run.

SS Freddy Galvis had a sacrifice fly on Tuesday, but his real contribution was on defense. He made two field gems that were crucial to the team’s win. He ranged to his right to snare a hard hit ball and turned a double play from his knee. He was also fielded a line drive that went off the glove of Maikel Franco and threw out Matt Wisler to save a run.

RHP Michael Mariot will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading and LHP Mario Hollands with Class A Clearwater.

3B Maikel Franco took extra batting practice on Tuesday and went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. He had been hitting .160 over the previous 13 games. Franco had 14 homers in 80 games in 2015; he has seven homers in 33 games this season.

