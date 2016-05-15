Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will make his fourth start of the season for the Phillies on Sunday against the Reds. He was a bit shaky in his first two outings but was in control last time out against Atlanta when he allowed one earned run in seven innings.

OF Tyler Goeddel threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night. The rookie also had a nice night at the plate with two hits for just the second time in 20 games and drew the first walk of his young major league career.

RHP Aaron Nola kept his WHIP at 0.85 after he allowed just five hits and one walk in seven innings on Saturday night against the Reds. Nola has the third-best WHIP in baseball, behind the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and the White Sox’s Chris Sale.

RHP David Hernandez worked his way out of a jam and picked up his first save of the season on Saturday night, pitching the ninth inning against the Reds as Jeanmar Gomez got a night off. It was the first save for Hernandez since July 12, 2013, when he was a member of the Diamondbacks.