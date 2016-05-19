Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LF Tyler Goeddel’s first career major league home run, with one out in the eighth inning, provided the cherry on top for Philadelphia in a 4-2 win over Miami on Wednesday. That finished off a 3-for-4 day for the young left fielder, which raised his average to .262; he was hitting just .170 on May 13 but has 10 hits during that stretch. After picking up one hit in his first 16 career at-bats, he’s hitting .327 over his last 16 games.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez recorded his major league-leading 16th save in a 4-2 win over Miami on Wednesday, becoming the first Phillies pitcher in club history with 16-or-more saves over the team’s first 41 games of the season. He’s also the first NL pitcher to accomplish that since Brewers’ closer Francisco Rodriguez had the same number after 41 games of the 2014 season. Prior to this season, Gomez had one career save, which he picked up with Pittsburgh two years ago.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson got off to a rough start but settled down nicely in picking up a win over Miami on Wednesday. The 2010 American League Rookie of the Year allowed two first-inning runs and a single to start off the second, but then induced a ground-ball double play and retired the next 11 batters. He finished out an even six innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four; his ERA dropped from 4.12 to 3.99.

RHP Michael Mariot was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Mariot, out all season due to a right ankle strain, allowed nine runs over 9 1/3 innings through seven rehab appearances for Class A Clearwater, Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

C Cameron Rupp returned to the lineup after missing three games with left ankle soreness suffered in a collision at home plate on Saturday evening. He made his presence felt in the lineup, picking up a two-RBI single in the third inning that eventually proved to be the game-winning runs in a 3-2 game; Rupp also walked as part of a 1-for-2 outing.

LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on Wednesday, and he pitched two scoreless innings. He had allowed one run in four innings over three rehab appearances for Class A Dunedin.

RHP Aaron Nola, Friday’s starter against Atlanta, has pitched like the ace the Phillies expected him to be when they made him the No. 7 overall pick of the 2014 MLB draft out of LSU. Through his first eight starts of the season, Nola is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA, recording 58 strikeouts against just nine walks with a WHIP of 0.89. After losing his first two decisions of the year he’s won his last three, including his last outing, when he gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out nine during a 4-3 win over the Reds.