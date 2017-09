LHP Adam Morgan suffered his second loss in a row on Saturday at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Sunday’s projected starter in the series finale against the Braves, is 1-6 with a 4.44 ERA.

LF Tyler Goeddel had one of the Phillies’ two hits on Saturday.

1B Ryan Howard continues to be in a seasonlong slump.