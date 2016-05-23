Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff was in full control Sunday. He improved his record to 2-6 and lowered his ERA to 3.86 with seven shutout innings. Eickhoff snapped a career-high five-game losing streak. He struck out three, walked one and scattered just five hits.

OF Tyler Goeddel went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win. Goeddel has now hit safely in each of his last four games, eight of his last nine and 10 of his last 12. He is batting .340 with five extra-base hits in his last 14 starts.

OF Cody Asche (right oblique strain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Reading on Sunday. Asche has been out since Spring Training. Over the last week, Asche, 25, played in five games with the Class A Clearwater Threshers, going 3-for-18 with a home run.

C Cameron Rupp tallied a career-high three hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over Atlanta. Rupp got the Phillies on the board with a leadoff home run

RHP Hector Neris pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief Sunday. Neris has not allowed a run over his last seven appearances. It is his second scoreless streak of seven or more innings this season.

1B Ryan Howard was not in the starting lineup Sunday against a right-handed pitcher. Howard, who is supposedly platooning with Tommy Joseph, is hitting just .091 in May while his average for the season has plummeted to .161. The Phillies play in Detroit this week so both Howard and Joseph are expected to play.