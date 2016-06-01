Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, Wednesday's starter, ran his losing streak to three when he was beaten by the Cubs his last time out. He lasted just four innings in that one, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking one. He has never faced Washington.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple in Tuesday's loss to Washington. Hernandez hit eighth in the order for the first time this season, and manager Pete Mackanin said he needs more production from the 26-year-old infielder. "I think he's a .280 hitter and he's hitting (.256)," Mackanin said. "I want to see improvement." Mackanin has also mentioned to Hernandez and SS Freddy Galvis the looming presence of SS J.P. Crawford, the organization's top prospect, at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. "I said, ‘It's an important year for both of you, because there's people that want to be in the big leagues, that are in the minor leagues, that want to take your job,'" Mackanin said. "That being said, you've got to approach it that way. You can't let down. You have to stay focused and work hard."

3B Maikel Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against Washington and hit .230 in May, leaving his average at .247. "Sometimes he gives away at-bats," manager Pete Mackanin said of Franco, who hit .280 with 14 homers and 50 RBIs in 80 games as a rookie last season. "He didn't do that early in the year. Nor did he do that last year. ... I think it's being overly aggressive and trying to do too much. You could clump it all together -- not focusing, because it's easier just to go up there and look for the ball and swing. He'll get back there. He knows what he has to do. He's just got to take it over into the game and slow the game down."

RHP Aaron Nola took the loss Tuesday against Washington, going six innings and allowing two runs and five hits, while striking out six and walking one. Nola surrendered solo homers to Jayson Werth in the first and Daniel Murphy in the sixth, the second of which gave the Nats a 2-1 lead. "The first inning was definitely a mistake to Werth," Nola said. "I mean, it was right down the chute. He put a pretty good swing on it. I was planning on Murphy, going a little farther in, and I think it was about inner third, but he got to it pretty well." Nola now has nine quality starts among 11 outings this season, and 15 in 24 career starts, but as has often been the case for the Phillies this season, Tuesday's went for naught. "It's tough to go out there and see pitching spoiled," manager Pete Mackanin said. Nola, for his part, seemed unbothered by the lack of run support. "It's baseball," he said. "It happens. Sometimes we pitch bad and we get a lot of run support. Sometimes we pitch good and we don't get too much run support. But they're out there still battling. They're still doing everything they can out there, and the defense is playing really well. We're just trying as a pitching staff to keep the guys in the game as best as possible."

1B Ryan Howard, dropped from the cleanup spot to the No. 5 spot in the lineup, went hitless in three at-bats Tuesday against Washington and hit .101 in May (7-for-69), the worst month of his 13-year career. "Howard is, to me, a prototypical cleanup hitter, but he's not hitting this year," manager Pete Mackanin said before Tuesday's game. C Cameron Rupp, inserted in the four-hole, also went 0-for-3. "If you look at the (cleanup) options, they're kind of not the greatest," Mackanin said. "Rupp has shown improvement ... making better contact. Not hitting for power yet, but he's going to hit some home runs. It's a gradual thing, and I'd like that gradual improvement to be quicker than what's happening."