Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 3, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Cody Asche (oblique strain) was activated from the disabled list and OF David Lough was designated for assignment on Thursday. Asche, who made his season debut, hit .159 while splitting 15 rehab assignment games between Class A Clearwater, Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

LHP Mario Hollands (elbow surgery) was activated from the disabled list on Thursday and assigned to Lehigh Valley.

RF Gregory Polanco (left foot) missed his second straight start.

RHP Charlie Morton was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday to clear a spot on the Phillies’ 40-man roster for newly acquired UT Jimmy Paredes. Morton is out for the season due to a left hamstring injury that was expected to require surgery.

