Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, Friday’s starter, had his worst outing of the season the last time out, against the Chicago Cubs. Velasquez surrendered seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in that one, while striking out six and walking two. He has never faced Milwaukee.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff went 6 2/3 innings in losing Thursday night to Milwaukee, but departed after Keon Broxton lined a ball off his left ankle in the seventh inning. Eickhoff (2-8) yielded two runs and eight hits, while striking out four and walking one. X-rays on his ankle were negative, and he does not believe the injury is serious. He called his outing “pretty good” while adding there were a few pitches he could have executed better, notably the 1-2 breaking ball that Chris Carter hit for a solo homer in the fourth inning. “He didn’t have his best command,” manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he made pitches when he had to, and he really battled to get us into that seventh inning.”

OF David Lough was designated for assignment Thursday. He hit .239 in 30 games with the Phillies, after his contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 18. His previous major league service came with Kansas City and Baltimore.

LF Cody Asche (oblique strain) was activated from the disabled list and OF David Lough was designated for assignment on Thursday. Asche, who made his season debut, hit .159 while splitting 15 rehab assignment games between Class A Clearwater, Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

LF Cody Asche (oblique strain) was activated from the disabled list and made his season debut Thursday against Milwaukee, going 0-for-2. Asche, who hit .245 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 129 games for the Phillies last season, hit .159 while splitting 15 rehab-assignment games between Single-A Clearwater, Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. “I‘m hoping that he can add some offense to what we’ve got,” manager Pete Mackanin said. The question is how much Mackanin will sacrifice defensively in the process, since Asche is a converted third baseman and Jimmy Paredes, who started in right field Thursday, is not regarded as a strong gloveman. “We need some more offense,” Mackanin said. “Obviously the defense in the outfield has been very big for us, but we’re not getting enough production from three or four guys that I expected more production from. Not that I‘m going to stay with this type of a lineup, but I want to see if we can get something going offensively - get our confidence back. You have a good day and get a bunch of hits, and it kind of takes the heat off and you start feeling more comfortable at the plate.”

LHP Mario Hollands (elbow surgery) was activated from the disabled list on Thursday and assigned to Lehigh Valley.

LHP Mario Hollands (elbow surgery) was activated from the disabled list Thursday and assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Hollands did not pitch in the majors last season, and went 2-2 with a 4.40 in 50 games out of the bullpen the year before.

RF Gregory Polanco (left foot) missed his second straight start.