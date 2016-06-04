Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez lasted just 4 1/3 innings while settling for a no-decision Friday against Milwaukee. Entrusted with a 6-0 lead after four innings, he couldn't escape the fifth, when he was nicked for two runs and gave way to reliever Andrew Bailey. Velasquez, who surrendered seven runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings in losing to the Cubs his previous time out, gave up just those two runs Friday, on four hits. He struck out six and walked three, but battled his control, throwing just 57 strikes among his 94 pitches. He also stalked off the mound when manager Pete Mackanin removed him. "I didn't like the way he gave me the ball," Mackanin said. "We talked afterwards and we're cool. I didn't want to take him out with a lead in the fifth nor did he want to come out, but sometimes it happens." Velasquez admitted he was frustrated. "Who wants to be taken out of the game?" he said. "But I have to hand the ball over."

RHP Dalier Hinojosa, on the disabled list since April 29 with a bruised right hand, has thrown a side session, according to manager Pete Mackanin, but is at least a week away from going out on a rehab assignment. "I'd like to get him back," Mackanin said. "I think he could be valuable to us, but it's taking longer than we thought. I don't foresee that (return) in the near future." Hinojosa went 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 10 games for the Phillies earlier this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, Saturday's starter, lost to Washington his last time out despite allowing one run on three hits over seven innings. He also struck out eight without walking a batter. He is 2-1 with a 2.00 in three career starts against Milwaukee.

SS Freddy Galvis was rested Friday night and Andres Blanco started in his place at short. "I'm trying to keep him sharp," Mackanin said of Blanco, a good pinch hitter.

C Cameron Rupp went 2-for-2 with a double, solo homer and walk Friday against Milwaukee, the first time in his career he has had two extra-base hits in a game. "I got some pitches up in the zone and drove them," he said. "Good all-around day." Rupp has solidified his hold on the regular catching job, if only for the time being, with Carlos Ruiz nearing the end of the line and two promising receivers, Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro, lurking in the minor leagues. Rupp has hit safely in 10 of his last 13 games.

OF Aaron Altherr has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, but when manager Pete Mackanin said before Friday's game against Milwaukee that he believes Altherr is "close" to the point where he will be able to swing a bat. "Hopefully," Mackanin said, "he'll be back before the year's over." Altherr, a ninth-round pick in 2009, figured in the corner-outfield picture after showing some pop and athleticism during a 39-game trial with the Phillies late last season, but injured the wrist making a diving play in a spring-training game in early March.