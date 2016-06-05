FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
June 5, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson cruised through seven innings in his last start Monday, but labored in his start Saturday. Hellickson needed 108 pitches to complete five innings of work. He allowed seven hits and issued three walks while giving up three runs in another no-decision.

2B Cesar Hernandez hit his first home run in more than a year, a stretch that lasted 550 plate appearances, with a long blast to centerfield Saturday. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said earlier in the week that he was looking for more from the switch-hitting infielder.

1B Tommy Joseph followed up two straight multi-hit games with a towering home run in his first at-bat Saturday. The rookie has hit four home runs since being called up May 13 and is in line to see more of the workload at first base while Ryan Howard continues to struggle.

C Carlos Ruiz snapped his 0-for-21 hitless streak with a single to right field in the second inning Saturday. Ruiz has been outperformed by Cameron Rupp in the first half of 2016.

